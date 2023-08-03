NVIDIA GeForce Now will add Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein games to its cloud gaming service

NVIDIA has announced the lineup of games it plans to add to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service during the month of August. The list will include a number of games in the Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein franchises from id Software that are now owned by Microsoft.

The new games are part of a recent agreement between Microsoft and NVIDIA that will see Microsoft add games from its roster to GeForce Now. It will also include games from Activision Blizzard if and when Microsoft's planned acquisition of that game publisher is completed.

In a blog post, NVIDIA didn't state which specific games in the Doom, Quake, or Wolfenstein series will be included for GeForce Now subscribers, or when exactly they will be added. However, with QuakeCon 2023 coming up next week in Grapevine, Texas, we expect to see some announcements around that time.

This week, GeForce Now will have the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 to stream. In addition, you can expect the following game to be added:

F1 Manager 2023 (New release on Steam, July 31)

Bloons TD 6 (Free on Epic Games Store, Aug. 3)

Bloons TD Battles 2 (Steam)

Brick Rigs (Steam)

Demonologist (Steam)

Empires of the Undergrowth (Steam)

Stardeus (Steam)

The Talos Principle (Steam)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Steam)

Yet Another Zombie Survivors (Steam)

Later this month, in addition to the id Software games, GeForce Now plans to add the following titles to its lineup:

WrestleQuest (New release on Steam, Aug. 7)

I Am Future (New release on Steam, Aug. 8)

Atlas Fallen (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

Sengoku Dynasty (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

Tales & Tactics (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

Moving Out 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 15)

Hammerwatch II (New release on Steam, Aug. 15)

Desynced (New release on Steam, Aug. 15)

Wayfinder (New release on Steam, Aug. 15)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (New release on Steam, Aug. 16)

Gord (New release on Steam, Aug. 17)

Book of Hours (New release on Steam, Aug. 17)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (New release on Steam, Aug. 17)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (New release on Steam, Aug. 18)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (New release on Steam, Aug. 18)

Jumplight Odyssey (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)

Blasphemous 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)

RIDE 5 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)

Sea of Stars (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (New release on Steam, Aug. 31)

Deceit 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 31)

Inkbound (Steam)

LEGO Brawls (Epic Games Store)

Regiments (Steam)

Session (Epic Games Store)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Epic Games Store)

Superhot (Epic Games Store)

Terra Invicta (Epic Games Store)

Wall World (Steam)

Wild West Dynasty (Epic Games Store)

WRECKFEST (Epic Games Store)

Xenonauts 2 (Epic Games Store)

Finally, GeForce Now added four games in July that were not originally part of its announced plans for that month:

Let’s School (New release on Steam, July 26)

Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival (New release on Steam, July 27)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Epic Games Store)

We will post up which id Software games will be added to GeForce Now when that happens.