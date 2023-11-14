The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is at its lowest price on Amazon at $229.99

Are you on the lookout for a new smartphone from a reputable brand at an affordable price? If so, check out the OnePlus Nord N30 5G on Amazon today, it is discounted 23% from its $299.99 list price so you can get it for just $229.99.

This device includes a 6.7i-nch LCD display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5000 mAh battery, 50W fast charging and a 108MP camera. The color is chromatic gray.

Summarizing the product, Amazon said:

108MP Triple Camera with 3x Lossless Zoom and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) - titanic main camera that captures clear, high-detail photos with 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that absorbs more light for brighter, more colorful images.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset - With up to 8GB of expandable virtual RAM that will have you swiping and switching between apps at blistering speed.

50W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition + 5,000 mAh Battery - A day's power in just 30 minutes. SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging and Battery Health Engine technology increase the battery's lifespan and prevent over-charging.

6.7” 120 Hz Display + Dual Stereo Speakers - Lose yourself in your favorite movies and shows with a massive LCD display and a speedy 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate that saves on battery + 200% Ultra Volume Mode to tune into the dual stereo speakers.

OxygenOS 13.1 - Fast and Smooth experience and incredible features including Quick Start and Gaming Tools, with Game Focus Mode and improved app optimisation.

5G Enabled Dual-SIM - The OnePlus Nord N30 is the perfect entry-level 5G phone, featuring premium specs and an affordable price. *5G compatible with T-mobile, Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Metro by TMO, Simple Mobile. 5G available in selected areas, please check with your carrier. (Dual-SIM is SIM & SIM/MicroSD)

In terms of reviews, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G has 234 ratings and an overall average score of 4.4 stars, indicating that people like this product.

