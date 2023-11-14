Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max streaming devices at new all time low prices

In September, Amazon announced new and updated versions of its popular Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming TV products. A few weeks ago, Amazon lowered the prices for both of those streaming devices. Now, Amazon has cut the costs yet again for both products to new all-time price lows.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is currently priced at just $24.99, or $25 off its $49.99 launch price. The new version has a more powerful quad-core 1.7 GHz processor compared to the previous model, along with 8GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. It also has Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware for faster connections, with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands supported.

The more advanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has a new all-time low price of $39.99. That's $20 off its $59.99 launch price. It has a faster and more powerful 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16B of storage. It has Wi-Fi 6E wireless hardware, with three bands available: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz.

The 4K Max model also supports the new Fire TV Ambient Experience. You can view over 2,000 works of high-end art and photos with the mode when you are not streaming and watching movies and shows. It also includes support for on-screen widgets for to-do lists, weather, and more.

Both of the new Fire TV 4K sticks can connect to your smart TV with their HDMI connection, with support for streaming 4K movies and videos, with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Atmos. It uses the Fire TV OS for access to thousands of premium and free streaming services. They also have an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for content, and more.

In addition to the new discounts on the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max sticks, Amazon has deep discounts on all of its current Fire TV devices:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.