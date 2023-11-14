Amazon Deal: Crucial MX500 Internal SSD selling at its lowest price today

In case you are looking for a good storage option but do not want to spend a lot of bucks on extensive storage capacity, you might want to check out the 1TB Crucial MX500 internal SSD currently selling on Amazon at its lowest price ever, with 55% off its original MSRP.

The 1TB Crucial MX500 3D NAND SATA internal SSD features sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and write speeds of up to 510 MB/s while random read speeds of up to 95K and write speeds of up to 90K on all file types. It has been accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology.

Furthermore, it comes with Power Loss Immunity that preserves all your saved work when an unexpected power outage hits. The AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption keeps your data safe and secure from malicious actors.

The MX500's integration of DRAM cache is designed to enhance both speed and overall efficiency. This translates into faster data access, quicker boot times, and an improved overall computing experience. So, don't miss out on the chance to turbocharge your system with the Crucial MX500 Internal SSD.

Additionally, this is one of the few SATA-based SSDs that has DRAM so it is ideal for old systems where the option to upgrade memory isn't really viable. Hence, the MX500 won't need to fight over system memory with the other components in such a PC.

This 1TB SSD is well-suited for individuals with moderate storage needs, offering ample space for essential data without overwhelming the user with surplus storage that may not be utilised.

1TB Crucial MX500 SSD (3D NAND SATA 1GB DDR3 DRAM Cache 2.5 Inch Internal SSD): $44.99 (Amazon US)

