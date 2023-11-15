visionOS beta 6 packs two new onboarding videos for Apple Vision Pro

Apple's released the visionOS beta 6 this week and it includes two new tutorial videos meant to assist users during the setup process. X user @M1Astra discovered these videos in visionOS beta 6 and posted them on their handle.

One of them is a 36-second video called "Input Training" that guides users on how to use the Vision Pro headset and select elements using their eyes and hand gestures. For instance, users need to focus their eyes on an app icon and make a pinch gesture using their hand to select it. They can pinch their fingers and flick in the air to scroll through a list of contents on Vision Pro.

The other tutorial video called "Persona Enrollment" is about 50 seconds long. It tells users how to create a persona on the Vision Pro headset during the setup process. Spatial Personas (as Apple likes to call them) are digital representations of people created with the help of advanced machine learning. Apple talked about creating personas for Vision Pro during Platforms State of the Union 2023 and said:

A Vision Pro user on a FaceTime call appears to other participants as a Persona– a natural representation created with advanced machine learning techniques, that dynamically matches their facial and hand movements. Personas appear to other Vision Pro users with three-dimensional volume and depth. But we want to take FaceTime to the next level on Vision Pro and empower users anywhere to interact like they are actually in a room together. This experience is still in its early form, and we're excited to share it with you here for the first time. Spatial Personas allow Vision Pro users to break out of the familiar FaceTime tile and feel more present, like they are gathered in the same physical space. visionOS ensures that users and apps have a shared and consistent spatial context.

The second video tells users how they can create a persona after removing the Vision Pro headset. They can capture their appearance by placing the headset at their eye level. For instance, the headset captures their smiling face with and without their teeth visible, their side profile, etc. Users need to make sure nothing is covering their faces while following the instructions.

Apple unveiled the Vision Pro headset during WWDC this year and it is expected to launch in early 2024 with a $3,499 price tag. However, reports have surfaced that the Cupertino giant is also working on the 2nd Gen Vision Pro headset as well as an "affordable" Vision Pro.

