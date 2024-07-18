Surface Pro 8 gets big firmware update with multiple improvements and fixes

Microsoft has fully released a new firmware update for the eighth-generation Surface Pro. This Intel-based Windows tablet received connectivity improvements, better compatibility with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, Surface Slim Pen auto-pairing, and fixes for camera performance issues when low on storage.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Pro 8 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improves Wi-Fi connectivity and addresses concerns regarding Bluetooth pairing when device is on standby.

Improves interoperability with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock by resolving issues that were preventing the system from detecting audio devices.

Enables auto-pairing of the Slim pen and improves auto binding to provide a seamless workflow.

Improves device security by updating certificate processes for better protection and easier authentication.

Addresses an issue affecting the camera's performance caused by insufficient memory or storage capacity.

You can find the complete list (a lengthy one) of new drivers in the Surface Pro 8's July 2024 firmware update in the official documentation.

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 742 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

Although the eighth-generation Surface Pro tablet is now two-generation old (three, if you count the Surface Pro 10 for Business), it will remain supported for quite a few years from now. Microsoft says the Surface Pro 8 has a six-year lifecycle, which means it will reach the end of support on October 5, 2027, alongside the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3, and the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi.