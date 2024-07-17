Amazon Prime Day: Get both of Samsung's 49-inch OLED gaming monitors for new low prices

We are in the final hours of Amazon Prime Day 2024, but there's still time to get great deals on some popular items. Right now, both of Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitors are available for all time low prices.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC PC monitor is priced at $1,079.99, or $720 off its $1,799.99 MSRP. The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC monitor is priced at $979.99, which is also $720 off its $1,699.99 MSRP.

The big difference between the G95SC and the G93SC models is that the G95SC includes support for both Samsung's TV OS, which lets you access the major streaming services, and also the Samsung Gaming Hub, which lets you play games without a PC via cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna.

Both widescreen monitors have OLED displays with a 32:9 aspect ratio and both have a 1800R curvature for a more immersive gaming experience. Both have a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, along with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. Both also support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for stutter-free gaming.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.