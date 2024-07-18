Prime Day Deal: 1TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini NVMe SSD drops to its new all-time low price

If you want to get a new storage device without breaking the bank, you may want to check out the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD. Currently, its 1TB variant is selling at its lowest price with a Prime Exclusive Deal on Amazon US.

The MP600 Core Mini SSD features a compact M.2 2230 form factor, making it fully compatible with devices such as the Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Microsoft Surface Pro, and similar machines.

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 x4 controller, the MP600 Core Mini delivers solid storage performance, with sequential read speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s. This ensures rapid read, write, and response times, significantly boosting overall device performance.

Designed to enhance PC speed, the SSD allows for faster game loading, quicker Windows booting, and rapid file opening and transfer. The high-speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 interface maximises bandwidth, providing enhanced storage performance.

In addition, built with high-density 3D QLC NAND, the Corsair MP600 Core Mini offers a balance of performance and capacity, ensuring that your drive maintains high-performance levels over the years.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.