Get this JBL waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for an all time low price now

While it may still be winter in many parts of the world, some folks might want to travel to warmer climates for vacations. If that's the case for you, then getting a portable Bluetooth wireless speaker could be a good way to listen to some tunes while you are at the beach or the pool. Right now, you can get a great portable speaker with a high waterproof rating from JBL for its all-time low price.

The JBL Charge 5 portable wireless Bluetooth speaker is currently priced at just $103.96 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time price low but it's also $75.99 off its normal $179.95 MSRP.

Despite its small size, the JBL Charge 5 speaker has some impressive audio hardware inside. It includes an optimized long excursion driver along with a separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators. All of that will let this speaker generate quality audio whether you are in a room or outside at the pool.

Speaking of the pool or beach, the speaker has an IP67 rating for water resistance. That means the JBL Charge 5 will continue to work if it gets hit by water, even from a water hose or jet spray. It can even work while immersed in water up to 39 inches deep for up to 30 minutes. The battery life for the speaker will last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

You can even buy more than one of these speakers and stereo pairs using the PartyBoost feature for an even bigger sound.

