Acer Aspire 5 laptop with GeForce RTX 2050 hits lowest price on Amazon

It has been a few years since people upgraded their computers and laptops to start working from home so for some people it’s just about time to get a new device. If you’re looking for a laptop, then the Acer Aspire A515-57G-58R7 has just hit its lowest price of $559.99.

This laptop first launched in September last year so it’s a bit older but it originally cost $879.99 so you’ll be saving $320. This laptop includes an Intel i5-1240P processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard, and comes with Windows 11.

Going into more depth, Amazon writes:

Powerful Productivity: 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor delivers unmatched speed and intelligence, from streaming to browsing to photo and video editing and more — experience the performance boost you need for your biggest breakthroughs.

RTX, It's On: Accelerate photo and video editing with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, working seamlessly with NVIDIA Optimus technology that automatically optimizes your device to offer the best performance or battery life depending on the application

Visibly Stunning: Experience sharp details and crisp colors on the 15.6" Full HD IPS display with 81.18% screen-to-body, 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels.

Keep Your Cool: Experience engineered solutions to maximize cooling with dual fans supporting multiple cooling modes and dual copper thermal pipes

Internal Specifications: 8GB DDR4 memory; 512GB NVMe SSD to store your files and media

Acer's Purified.Voice technology, features enhanced digital signal processing to cancel out background noise, improve speech accuracy and far-field pickup, which makes calls clearer.

Connections: 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology; 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN; Bluetooth 5.1

Ports For All Your Accessories: 1 - Thunderbolt 4: USB Type-C Port USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging, 3 - USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one with Power-off Charging), 1 - HDMI 2.1 Port with HDCP support, 1 - Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack, 1 - Ethernet (RJ-45), DC-in for AC adapter

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

This laptop has 4.2 stars based on 2,877 ratings which suggests that customers were happy with this product.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

