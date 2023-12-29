LG reveals MyView monitors with streaming services and Microsoft 365 support

We are getting closer and closer to CES 2024. The massive annual trade show in Las Vegas is just 10 days away, but we are already ﻿getting some reveals about what products will be shown off ahead of time.

Today, LG announced a new lineup of PC monitors called MyView. These "smart" monitors are made for the home office but come with integrated support for streaming services via LG's webOS, which it also uses in its smart TVs.

All three models will have 31.5-inch IPS displays with refresh rates of 60Hz, 4K resolutions of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, and support for HDR 10. They also include two HDMI ports. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U models have three USB-C ports, while the 32SR70U has one USB-C port.

The new LG MyView monitors can stream from free and premium streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Pluto TV, and more via webOS without the need to connect the monitor to a PC. It even offers access to cloud productivity services, including Microsoft 365, with no PC required. In that regard, they are very similar to displays that have been available for some time from LG's big monitor rival, Samsung.

The LG MyView monitors support mobile screen mirroring from smartphones and tablets via Apple's AirPlay 2 and Miracast. The monitors also come with a remote control so you can access webOS without needing a PV. Some of the new monitors will be available in different color choices, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink, and cotton green.

So far, LG has yet to announce prices for these new MyView smart PC monitors. The company has also not revealed where or when they will go on sale. Hopefully, we will learn more at CES 2024.

