Get this Kasa EC71 smart indoor pan and tilt security camera for an all new low price

It used to be that you had to pay a lot of money for setting up security cameras inside your home. Now, you can buy affordable smart security cameras an set them up yourself. Kasa makes a lineup of smart security cameras and one of them just his a new low price at Amazon.

Right now, the Kasa EC71 smart indoor pan and tilt security camera is priced at only $22.99. That's an all-time low price for this camera and also $12 off its $34.99 MSRP.

The camera records video at 1080p resolution and includes support for night vision. The camera can pan 360 degrees and tilt up to offer up to 113-degree vertical views which means its great for covering even large living rooms in the home.

It can be set up to detect motion in the house and the camera will continue to track that motion until it stops or goes out of range. Users can get notifications on their smartphone if it does detect movement. The camera can also be set in Patrol Mode which lets it check on several regions in the room at regular intervals. It supports two-way audio so you can speak and hear anyone in the room with the camera on your smartphone.

You can also set up the camera to save footage on a regular microSD card, up to 256GB, so there won't be a need to use a cloud storage service. You can view the video on your Kasa Smart app.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.