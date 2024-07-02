Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be available in multiple colors including black and yellow

Image via OnLeaks and GizNext

Samsung is currently gearing up for the Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 in Paris, where the company will launch the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, and other Galaxy products. The Korean giant is also expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) later this year.

The phone is reportedly under development under the project name R12, which follows the naming scheme for previous FE phones, the S20 FE was R8, the S21 FE was R9, and the S23 FE was R11. The Galaxy S24 FE was also spotted on the One UI test build in April and later in the UK carrier EE's database.

Now, a fresh leak by analyst Ross Young on X suggests that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S24 FE in five color options. Interestingly, Young claims that the phone will also be available in black, which is often considered the most sought-after phone color among buyers. The leak also added that the black color could have the highest volume of production among other colors.

S24FE colors:

- Black

- Gray

- Light Blue

- Light Green

- Yellow

Black is highest volume. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2024

The other four colors of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, as per Ross Young may include, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow. Earlier, the phone was spotted on Geekbench with a seemingly underpowered Exynos 2400 processor. The smartphone manages a single-core score of 2047 and a multi-core score of 6289.

Recently, the CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE also popped up on the internet. The renders showcase that the Galaxy S24 FE would include a flat display measuring 6.5 inches with a hole punch in the center. The display is surrounded by slightly thin bezels compared to the previous model.

On the back, the renders show a triple-camera setup with a glass rear. It is expected that the phone will come with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3X telephoto camera. The phone is wrapped in a metal frame and has rounded corners.