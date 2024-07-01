Amazon Deal: Redtiger F7NP 4K Dual Dash Cam drops to its new all-time low price

Amazon US is currently offering the Redtiger F7NP 4K Dual Dash Cam at its lowest price ever so, you may want to check it out while its still in stock. The cold- (-4°F) and heat-resistant (158°F) F7NP offers remarkable recording quality, capturing video in Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160P) for the front camera and Full HD 1080P for the rear camera. This high resolution enables you to make out key details such as road signs and vehicle number plates with ease.

The front camera boasts a 170-degree wide angle, while the rear camera features a 140-degree wide angle, significantly reducing blind spots. This dual coverage is invaluable for providing evidence in unexpected circumstances, such as collisions.

Equipped with an advanced optical lens featuring an ultra-large F1.5 aperture and six layers, the Redtiger front and rear dash cam excels in low-light conditions while the inclusion of HDR (High Dynamic Range) and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology ensures that crucial details are captured clearly, even at night.

Even when the memory card reaches capacity, the dash cam continues recording thanks to its Loop Recording feature. In the event of a sudden collision, the G-sensor immediately locks and saves the video clip. Furthermore, the dash cam offers a 24-hour parking monitor with a time-lapse function in parking mode, though a hardwire kit is required for this feature.

The F7NP dash cam includes a built-in GPS module, which records your driving route, real-time speed, and location data. Moreover, you can track your journeys on Google Maps via the Redtiger app or the company's Windows and Mac GPSPlayer for additional evidence in the event of an accident.

Additionally, the app allows you to view, playback, and manage recordings on both iOS and Android devices. You can download and edit footage directly within the app as well. The Redtiger dash cam is also backed by an 18-month warranty in addition to round-the-clock technical support.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.