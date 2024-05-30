Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless mouse for close to its lowest price

logitech gaming mouse

In September 2023, Logitech announced its latest PC mouse product for hardcore PC gamers; the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse. Today, the mouse is available at Amazon for close to its lowest price ever.

Right now the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse is priced at $136.75 at Amazon. That's only 30 cents higher than its all-time lowest price, and it's also $22.25 off its $159 MSRP.

logitech

This mouse weighs just 60g grams and has a small and compact design that's perfect for pro PC games to hold and move on mouse pads with little effort, which can be a big help in multiplayer matches.

It also has a 32,000 DPI optical sensor and uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless connection with a USB dongle to give gamers low-latency gaming. The main buttons have what the company calls its Lightspeed Hybrid Switches. They are supposed to combine the performance you might get from an optical sensor with the tactile feel of a mechanical switch. Finally, the battery life should last up to 95 hours on a single charge.

