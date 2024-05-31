WhatsApp iOS beta gets an option to set default media upload quality

WhatsApp beta for iOS v24.11.10.78 update, now available through TestFlight, includes a new option to set the default upload quality for photos and videos shared through the instant messaging app.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.11.10.78: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to manage media upload quality, and it’s available to some beta testers!

Some users may get this feature by installing other different updates.https://t.co/lrqQQf571i pic.twitter.com/Wi5SEmtmjH — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 31, 2024

As per a screenshot shared by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is available in the app’s Storage and Data section on iOS. It’s rolling out to select beta testers running the update and might be available to some testers running a different beta version.

WhatsApp's ‘Media upload quality’ option lets users pick between Standard and HD Quality options. The option they choose will apply to each photo or video they share over chats with in WhatsApp.

While the Standard quality option will make the files smaller and faster to send, the HD quality option will preserve important details and clarity of the uploads. However, the latter can be six times larger in file size compared to Standard quality.

The website notes that the HD quality option doesn’t upload media in its original quality but users can send their photos and videos as documents to retain their quality. Nonetheless, the feature saves a few taps for the users every time they upload media through the app. WhatsApp already allows users to send HD photos and HD videos but they need to select the "HD" option every time they upload media.

WhatsApp’s media upload quality option was previously spotted on its Android beta version and made available to testers earlier this year. The instant messaging platform is also working on the ability to share high-quality photos and videos as Status updates.