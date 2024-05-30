Amazon deal: The Intel 12th Gen i5-12400F is finally at a price you shouldn't miss

Intel CPUs generally have been more expensive than their AMD counterparts and typically we also see bigger discounts on the latter. However, one of the best budget gaming CPUs out there, the Core 15-12400F, is finally selling at a great price that you shouldn't miss out on. The processor is currently selling at just ~$109 making it the best deal it has ever been (buying link below).

While Intel has gradually been raising the power requirements for its CPUs for a few generations now in order to boost higher so as to compete with AMD, the non-K locked SKUs from the company still offer quite good efficiency and the i5-12400F is no exception with its 65 watts TDP. When needed, it can boost up to 4.4 GHz as the TDP gets raised to 117 watts.

This LGA1700 socket 12th Gen CPU has six P-cores (performance cores) and E-cores (efficiency cores) which means there is no issue related to CPU task scheduling on Windows 10 or 11.

The key specs of the CPU are given below:

# of Performance-cores: 6

# of Efficient-cores: 0

Total Threads: 12

Max Turbo Frequency: 4.40 GHz

Performance-core Max Turbo Frequency: 4.40 GHz

Performance-core Base Frequency: 2.50 GHz

18 MB Intel® Smart Cache

Total L2 Cache: 7.5 MB

Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type): 128 GB

Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

Max Memory Bandwidth76.8 GB/s

PCI Express Revision: 5.0 and 4.0

PCI Express Configurations ‡Up to 1x16+4, 2x8+4

Sockets Supported: FCLGA1700

Since this is an -F series SKU from Intel, it does not pack integrated graphics which means a discrete GPU is needed for display output.

