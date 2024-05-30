2TB Seagate Game Drive for PS5 External HDD with blue LED is available at its lowest price

Amazon US is offering the 2TB Seagate Game Drive at its lowest price today so, this is your chance to grab it for yourself and upgrade your gaming experience without breaking the bank. Officially licensed by Sony, the Seagate Game Drive is designed with firmware tailored to seamlessly integrate with all models of PS5 and PS4, promising optimal performance and compatibility.

The drive allows you to store your games and transfer them to the console whenever you're ready to engage in your gaming experiences. Furthermore, crafted with portability in mind, the drive boasts a lightweight design, making it convenient to transport your game collection wherever you go.

Additionally, adding a touch of visual flair to your gaming setup, the drive features blue LED lighting, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your gaming environment.

Item Weight 8.8 ounces Product Dimensions ‎2.99 x 0.81 x 4.47 inches Flash Memory Size ‎2 TB Hard Drive Interface USB 3.0 Hard Drive Rotational Speed 7200

2TB Seagate Game Drive for PS5 External HDD (USB 3.0, Officially Licensed, Blue LED - STLV2000101): $79.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

