Grab the rugged SanDisk 6TB G-Drive ArmorATD now for just $179.99

If you're reading Neowin, there is a high chance that you know how important it is to back up your important documents. If you have lots of files, including large video files, then backing up without running out of space can be a big challenge. The best answer to this problem is to grab the SanDisk Professional 6 TB G-Drive ArmorATD rugged external hard drive at its lowest price of $179.99 (usually $229.99).

What's nice about the G-Drive ArmorATD is that it uses USB-C which is compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.0 ports. As Apple users like things done simply for them, it's ready to go with the HFS+ file system but you can reformat it to work with Windows or Linux. It boasts a read speed of 130 MB/s and a write speed of 125 MB/s.

We mentioned earlier that this drive uses a rugged design, helping it deliver crush resistance up to 1000 lbs. It also comes with an IP54 rain/dust rating for added protection against the elements. The rugged design also protects your data from accidental drops - it uses an aluminum enclosure, internal shock mounts, and an easy-grip rubber bumper for durability.

What's more, the G-Drive ArmorATD is an Amazon Choice, which means it has a great price ($179.99) and has great reviews. It scores 4.4 out of 5 stars based on a huge 2,833 ratings.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.