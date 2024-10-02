Report: Galaxy S24 FE's Exynos 2400e beats Apple's A18 chip in ray tracing performance

It has been recently reported that flagship chipsets from Snapdragon and MediaTek could cost around 20%-30% more than their predecessors, which could result in smartphone OEMs increasing the cost of their flagship phones.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is an interesting case, as it uses an in-house Exynos 2400e chip instead of the Exynos 2400 processor found on the Galaxy S24 and S24+ in some regions.

While most of the details about the Galaxy S24 FE's Exynos 2400e processor have been kept under wraps, a recent ray tracing performance test (via GSMArena) revealed some interesting results. According to the test, the Exynos 2400e-powered Galaxy S24 FE outperformed the iPhone 16 equipped with A18 chipset.

The Exynos 2400e is reportedly based on Samsung's 4nm process, whereas Apple's A18 chipset is based on TSMC's 3nm architecture. Despite the Exynos 2400e having a slightly lower core frequency than the Exynos 2400, the modification hasn't significantly impacted the performance.

In the 3DMark’s Solar Bay ray tracing performance test, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE scored 8242 points, whereas the Apple A18 processor managed 6691 points. Also, the Galaxy S24's Exynos 2400 processor scored 8743 points.

Looking at the performance results, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE becomes an interesting phone. This is because, the phone is launched at a price tag of $650 for an 8/128GB configuration, whereas the standard Galaxy S24 cost $800 at launch and the S24+ (12/256GB) was $1,000. So, you are paying less for a phone that gives you almost 90%-95% of the performance of the Exynos 2400.

Moreover, compared with the iPhone 16 powered by the A18 processor, the Galaxy S24 FE belongs to the affordable flagship smartphone category, whereas the iPhone 16 is a full-fledged flagship phone. The next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor is also expected to give Apple’s CPU a run for its money.