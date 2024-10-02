34-inch Dell Curved Gaming Monitor is selling at a 25% discount

Amazon US is currently offering the 34-inch Dell Curved Gaming Monitor at a 25% discount off its original MSRP. The monitor features a WQHD resolution (3440x1440), delivering 34% more screen pixels than QHD for clearer details and a broader panoramic view. Its 34-inch 1800R curved screen, combined with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 3-sided ultra-thin bezels, provides an immersive viewing experience with fewer distractions.

The device uses VA panel technology, providing an expanded 3000:1 contrast ratio and covering 90% of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum with 16.7 million colours. For enhanced clarity, the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified, offering better detail and colour accuracy compared to SDR displays.

With a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor ensures smooth, fast-moving visuals, allowing gamers to see details with improved clarity, resulting in faster reaction times during gameplay. The addition of AMD FreeSync Premium technology further enhances gameplay by delivering smooth, responsive, and tear-free performance, minimising disruptions.

For added peace of mind, Dell offers a 3-Year Advanced Exchange Service and Premium Panel Exchange. If a single bright pixel is found, Dell will replace the monitor free of charge during the limited hardware warranty period.

34-inch Dell S3422DWG Curved Gaming Monitor (2NOF4 | WQHD (3440 x 1440) | 1800R Curved Screen | 144Hz | HDMI, DP to DP 1.4 Cable | AMD FreeSync | Black): $299.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.