Fire HD 10 kids tablet bundle slashed to $139.99 from $233.98 or 40% off

With Christmas fast approaching, you may be looking for great products to buy on offer, if that sounds like you, check out the Fire HD 10 Kid Pro Tablet with Kids Keyboard. This bundle normally costs $233.98 but right now you can get it for $139.99 - that's a large 40% saving!

With the Nebula-colored Fire HD 10 Kid Pro Tablet, you get a large 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display. If that sounds fragile, don't worry as the tablet includes a kid-proof case and a 2-year worry-free guarantee where Amazon will let you replace the tablet for free if it breaks.

Powering the tablet is a battery with 13 hours of battery life. That makes this an ideal device to take in the car if you're heading out for a long road trip as it will keep the kids occupied for the whole journey.

As a tablet for kids, parental controls are super important and Amazon has you covered. You can filter content based on your child's age, set time limits and educational goals, block websites, approve app purchases and downloads, and even pause the device from your phone.

When you buy this tablet, Amazon will also give you a free 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which features lots of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps from the likes of Disney, Marvel, and LEGO. After your trial is up, you'll have to pay a monthly fee of $5.99 (plus taxes) to continue subscribing.

Remember, this is a bundle, you also get the Amazon Kids Bluetooth Keyboard. It is ultra slim and compact so it's easy to carry around. It is built with a shock absorbent TPU and a hard PC back detachable case to provide protection. While it's pitched as a keyboard, it also includes a touchpad so your child can turn their new tablet into a fully-fledged laptop. This should make it great for things like homework.

The keyboard has a massive battery life of 400 hours use per charge and standby of 365 days. To help preserve the battery, it will go into sleep mode after 30 minutes of inactivity and wake up once a key is pressed.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.