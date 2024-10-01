Save $107 on 11-inch Apple iPad Pro with 2-Year AppleCare+

Amazon US is currently offering the Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) at a $107 discount off its original MSRP. The iPad Pro is powered by the M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU for strong performance and a 10-core GPU for fast graphics rendering.

It features the Ultra Retina XDR display, which delivers high brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. This display incorporates technologies such as ProMotion, P3 wide colour, and True Tone. A nano-texture glass option is also available in 1TB and 2TB configurations, reducing glare in challenging lighting conditions.

For added protection, AppleCare+ offers comprehensive coverage, including unlimited repairs for accidental damage, such as cracked displays, and protection for the hardware, battery, one Apple Pencil, and one Apple-branded keyboard.

Service can be accessed at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers, with the option for Express Replacement Service. The service fees are $29 for screen repairs, $99 for other accidental damage, and $29 for the Apple Pencil or keyboard.

Furthermore, AppleCare+ is automatically activated upon delivery from Amazon. An email from Amazon Marketplace will be sent, providing proof of coverage with your AppleCare+ agreement number, device serial number, coverage end date, and terms and conditions.

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) (Ultra Retina XDR Display - Nano-Texture Glass, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery — Silver with AppleCare+ - 2 Years): $1,741 (Amazon US - Bundle Price)

