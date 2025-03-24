Samsung slashes price on 2024 ViewFinity S8 32-inch monitor

Earlier today, Samsung made several new monitors available for pre-order, including the 2025 ViewFinity S8. In tandem with this, the Korean company has knocked down the price of its 2024 ViewFinity S8 32-inch model to its lowest-ever price. What originally cost $450, now costs you just $299.99.

Samsung positions the ViewFinity S8 as a productivity-focused monitor. It has a great 4K display, which is excellent news for digital creators who edit photos and videos. It can display 1.07 billion colors and has HDR10 support to make the picture look better and more accurate. One potential drawback is the refresh rate, which doesn’t go any higher than 60 Hz, so it may not be the best choice for fast-paced gaming.

In terms of connectivity, you get:

Display & Video:

DisplayPort: 1 EA Version: 1.2 HDCP Version (DP): 2.2

HDMI: 1 EA Version: 2 HDCP Version (HDMI): 2.2

USB-C: 1 EA Charging Power: 90W HDCP Version (USB-C): 2.2



Audio & Connectivity:

Headphone: Yes USB Hub: 3 EA

Version: USB 3.0 x 3

Ethernet (LAN): 1 EA

Another key selling point of the ViewFinity S8 is its ergonomic design. The screen is height adjustable and can tilt for the best viewing angle. You can also swivel the display left and right and pivot it 90 degrees if you want to read long documents without scrolling.

With the included KVM switch, you can plug in two sources to your monitor at once and operate them with just one keyboard and mouse. You can view the displays of the two sources in split screen, Picture in Picture, or Picture by Picture.

