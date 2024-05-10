Windows 11 Beta Channel Insiders can copy files from the share window with KB5037862

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.3575 under KB5037862. It includes a feature that lets users copy files from the Windows share window. It also has a few bug fixes and some known issues.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Windows Share] We are rolling out the ability to copy files from the Windows share window. Just click the new copy button. New copy button for copying files in the Windows share window highlighted in a red box. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] We believe we have fixed the issue causing the sign-in dialog to persistently show in Microsoft Family Safety when trying to sign-in for customers in Europe. [Taskbar & System Tray] We are beginning to roll out a fix where you will see search box if the taskbar auto-hides when the setting for search on the taskbar is set to “Search box”. [File Explorer] Made a fix to help address an issue where the address bar dropdown would appear unexpectedly on its own, because focus moved unexpectedly to the address bar. Known issues [General] We are investigating an issue where Internet Information Services (IIS) and Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) may not work after installing this update. [Widgets] Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have the new position for the Widgets entry-point on left-aligned taskbars may see the following known issues: Swipe invocation for Widgets may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

Unpinning Widgets from the taskbar may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

The Widgets board is incorrectly positioned when Copilot is in side-by-side mode.

Turning on/off Widgets in taskbar settings may refresh the taskbar.

You can check out the full blog post here.