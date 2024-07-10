Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 TWS earbuds

At the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, Samsung unveiled several new products, including Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Flip6 Olympic Edition, and the new Galaxy Watch lineup. The South Korean tech giant also launched the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro earbuds with Galaxy AI features and design changes.

The flagship model Buds3 Pro try to justify their higher price by bringing features like Adaptive ANC, Adaptive Noise Control, Ambient Sound mode, better microphones, and more battery life. Samsung created a new "premium blade design" for the Buds3 Pro to ensure a comfortable fit, featuring fancy lights called Blade Lights to complement the design.

Buds3 Pro improve the audio experience over Buds3 by adding enhanced 2-way speakers and dual amplifiers. Users can control functions for the earbuds by swiping up/down on the blade. However, the Buds3 Pro and Bud3 have design differences for different target consumers. Samsung explains in a press release:

Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro offer two purpose-built design options. Galaxy Buds3 Pro is Canal Type for those looking for immersive sound, while Buds3 is Open Type for people who prefer to use the device in a variety of situations for an extended period of time.

When paired with Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6, the Buds3 series can support Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter to translate what is being said in a meeting or lecture in real-time. Another feature called Voice Commands gives hands-free control of the earbuds. Users can give commands to play/pause or skip songs without touching their smartphone or earbuds.

Speaking of connectivity options, both models support Bluetooth 5.4 with support for Low Energy and audio switching. Among various devices, they can work with Android (Galaxy Wearable app), Samsung TVs (2022 and later models), Windows 10 (Galaxy Buds app), and offer Bluetooth-only support on iOS/macOS.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3 are available to pre-order with a price tag of $249.99 and $179.99, respectively. Both wireless earbuds come with Silver and White color options and will be up for sale on July 24.