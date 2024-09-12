Marantz SR8015 11.2 8K AVR with Dolby Vision, Atmos, IMAX Enhanced now 10% off for $1799

If you are after a high-end audio system for your home, then an AV Receiver (AVR) is probably one of the things you may be looking for. If so, then you are in luck today as Amazon and Marantz are offering the SR8015 11.2 channel AVR back at its lowest price (buying link under the specs list below).

The Marantz SR8015 AV receiver delivers 140 watts per channel at 8 ohms and 175 watts per channel at 6 ohms. It promises 70% output at all times with 5 channels running. Since 4-ohm impedance output isn't mentioned, it may be best to avoid 4-ohm speakers.

Excellent audio and picture quality is on offer thanks to technologies like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS:X Pro, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and the HDMI offers 8K/60, and 4K/120 passthrough. Audyssey MultEQ XT32 room correction technology claims to ensure optimal sound quality for your system. Also thanks to HEOS technology, this AVR allows users to stream music wirelessly from platforms like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music HD, and AirPlay 2.

The key specs of the Marantz SR8015 are given below:

Power Output (8 ohm, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.05% 2ch Drive): 140 W

Power Output (6 ohm, 1 kHz, 0.7% 2ch Drive): 175 W

Power Output (6 ohm, 1 kHz, 1% 1ch Drive): 205 W

Video Inputs/Outputs Composite In / Out: 4+1 / 2 Component In / Out: 3 / 1 HDMI In / Out: 7+1 / 3 (eARC HDMI support) Multi-Room Video Out: Video / HDMI • / •

Audio Inputs/Outputs Analogue In / Out: 7+1 / - Phono (MM) In: • Digital In: Optical / Coaxial: 2 / 2 Multi-Room Out: Analogue / Digital 2 / - Multichannel Pre Out: • (13.2) Subwoofer Out: 2



Get the Marantz AVR at the links below:

Marantz SR8015 11.2 Channel (140 Watt x 11) 8K Ultra HD AV Receiver with 3D Audio HEOS Built-in and Voice Control: $1,799.00 (Amazon US)

