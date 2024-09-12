iPhone 16 Pro models reportedly offer faster 5G speeds, thanks to Qualcomm

Apple took the wraps off the iPhone 16 series at the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9. The phones offer minimal upgrades over their predecessors, and the spotlight was stolen by the new Camera Control button and Apple Intelligence features.

However, a fresh test has revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer faster 5G speeds compared to their previous models, a difference noticeable to the average user. This 5G speed boost is all thanks to the Qualcomm's new modem.

The new iPhone 16 Pro models are integrated with the Snapdragon X75 modem, which brings multiple improvements. According to the test conducted by SpeedSmart, the iPhone 16 Pro models attained an average 23.7% increase in 5G download speeds across three major US carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Among the three, Verizon customers saw a substantial improvement with a 26.4% speed increase, followed by AT&T and T-Mobile. Both the T-Mobile and AT&T networks delivered impressive speeds, with the iPhone 16 Pro models exceeding 400Mbps.

T-Mobile led the download speed test with 447.50Mbps, while Verizon users got 409.88Mbps. AT&T users lagged behind with just 269.48Mbps. However, in the upload speed test, all three major carriers saw an average increase of 22.1%, with the upload speed comfortably surpassing 30Mbps speed.

All these 5G speed boosts are courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem, which supports advanced 5G technology, lowers power consumption, and has better 5G carrier aggregation for improved upload speeds.

It's worth noting that these significant speed bumps won't be found on the standard iPhone 16 models, as both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come with the older Snapdragon X70 modem, although that hasn't been officially confirmed.

Recently, it was also found that the entire iPhone 16 series supports charging speeds of up to 45W, which wasn't mentioned anywhere during the keynote. If you are interested, then you can grab the latest high-quality iPhone 16 wallpapers by clicking here.