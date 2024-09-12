MSI Codex R2 gaming desktop sees 16% discount, saving buyers $180

If you're looking for a new gaming desktop, check out the MSI Codex R2, which is at its lowest price on Amazon following a 16% discount, which translates into a $180 savings. The deal is only available for a limited time, so don't wait if you are set on buying this computer.

Before we go on to the specifications, it's worth pointing out that this computer is marked as an Amazon Choice, which means the price is great, the reviews are great, and it's ready to ship right now. Regarding reviews, it has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating based on 101 ratings, suggesting people like this product.

With the MSI Codex R2, you will get a 14th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, specifically the 14400F, a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, a fast 1TB m.2 NVMe SSD, and an 80+ Gold power supply. It also includes a WiFi card, a keyboard and mouse, and a Windows 11 Home license.

The 14th-generation Core i5 processor uses a hybrid core architecture, which improves multitasking and overall performance. It has 10 cores, 16 threads, and a clock speed of 4.7 GHz. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is powered by fourth-generation Tensor Cores and an Optical Flow Accelerator. It supports DLSS 3, which uses AI to create additional frames and improve image quality.

As a powerful gaming rig, keeping it cool is essential for maximum performance. To achieve this, the R2 includes an RGB CPU Air Cooler, three cooling fans at the front of the PC, and one at the rear. This setup ensures the PC pulls in cool air and expels hot air.

The R2 also includes built-in RGB lighting. The colors can be changed by pressing the MSI LED button to cycle through the options. If you use the MSI Center software, you can customize the color options exactly to your liking.

