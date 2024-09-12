Save $197 on the Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Plus and 512GB SSD

Customers looking for a great laptop for the upcoming school season should check out Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7. One of its entry-level configurations just hit its all-time low price, allowing you to save almost $200 on a great spec with 512GB SSD.

The Surface Laptop 7 is a 13.8-inch computer with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus ARM processor. It has 16GB of RAM and 512GB to ensure you have enough system memory and storage for all sorts of tasks. The display is a touchscreen with rounded corners and a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is arguably the best for productivity work.

Besides offering good performance, the Snapdragon X Plus processor boasts solid energy efficiency. Therefore, the Surface Laptop 7 provides up to 20 hours of battery life, which is more than enough for one day of use without recharging (your mileage may vary depending on workloads).

It is worth noting that more and more apps are being ported to ARM, and plenty of popular programs already offer native versions. That means you will not have problems running applications like Office, Visual Studio, Affinity, Chrome, DaVinci Resolve, Illustrator, and more.

As for ports, the Surface Laptop 7 features two USB-C ports, one Type-A, an audio jack, and a Surface Connect. You also get a large haptic trackpad, backlit keyboard, and additional software features powered by the laptop's Neural Processing Units. Later this year, Surface Laptop 7 will also be able to run Windows Recall.

