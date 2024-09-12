The Logitech G915 Lightspeed wireless gaming keyboard is 36% off

Logitech makes great gaming keyboards, but they can also get very pricey, especially the highest-end models. While it's not exactly cheap, you can get one of the most expensive Logitech keyboards at a major discount.

Right now, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed wireless gaming keyboard is available for $159.99 at Amazon. That matches its lowest price even and is also $90 off, or a 36 percent discount, from its $249.99 MSRP.

The full-size gaming keyboard includes low-profile mechanical switches for its keys which offer both the speed and accuracy that you get with these kinds of switches, but at half the normal height. This particular model has GL Tactile switches, which produce a noticeable bump feeling when you press down on a key.

The keyboard lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge when the wireless mode is used and it can be recharged fully in just three hours. You can use Bluetooth to connect the keyboard to the PC or the included Lightspeed USB dongle which offers a fast 1ms response time.

The keyboard includes dedicated media controls, along with a volume roller. It also has five G keys on the left side that can be programmed to handle special macros for your PC gaming needs. You can also store up to three game key profiles with the included memory. Finally, it has per-key RGB backlighting with full-color customization.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.