Newegg is offering the 20TB Seagate Exos X20 CMR-based HDD at 57% off

In case you're in need of a good storage option, you can get your hands on the 20TB Seagate Exos X20 HDD for only $299.99 on Newegg today. This is after a huge 57% discount on its original MSRP of $699.99. With this deal, you get to save $400 so, get your hands on it while stocks lasts.

The CMR-based Seagate Exos X20 HDD offers maximum storage density and the highest rack efficiency. It is built to meet the most demanding storage requirements with a 550TB/year workload rating and 2.5M-hr MTBF. Furthermore, it features PowerChoice and PowerBalance for optimized power consumption.

Users get to experience enhanced performance with advanced write caching along with up to 285MB/s data transfer rates. Tuned for large data transfers and low latency, it is ideal for private cloud, public cloud, and traditional IT. Next-generation helium side-sealing weld technology offers added handling robustness and leak protection.

20TB Seagate Exos X20 (7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5"): $299.99 (Newegg US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other HDD deals from Seagate and Western Digital. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.