Amazon Top Deal: WD 14TB Red Plus NAS HDD available at 55% off on World Backup Day

On World Backup Day, Amazon is offering its top deal on the 14TB Western Digital Red Plus NAS internal hard drive. This HDD is selling for only $209.99 after getting a 55% discount on its original MSRP of $469.99. With this deal, you get to save $260 so, get your hands on it right away.

This WD HDD supports up to 180 TB per year workload rate. It brings NASware firmware for compatibility and has been built for small or medium business NAS systems in a 24x7 environment. It is ideal for archiving and sharing with up to 14TB and is built for up to 8-bays, as well as RAID array rebuilding on systems using ZFS and other file systems.

With an MTBF of up to 1 million hours, and featuring NASware 3.0 technology, these HDDs are capable of increasing your drives' compatibility with your existing network and devices.

The 14TB Western Digital Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive (7200 RPM, SATA 6 GB/s, CMR, 512 MB Cache, 3.5"): $209.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, if you are looking for fast, snappy storage, you can check out the SSD options from SanDisk and Samsung, also available at discounted prices:

The 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD (Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 - External Solid State Drive): $399.99 (Amazon US)

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD TLC, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache up to 7,000MB/s: $139.20 (Newegg US) - $149.99 (Amazon US)

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD TLC, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache up to 7,000MB/s: £164.99 (Amazon UK)

In case, you are looking for more HDD or SSD deals, you can find them in our previous coverage of offers with massive discounts.

