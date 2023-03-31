World Backup Day Deal: Seagate BarraCuda, WD Red Plus NAS HDDs available at huge discounts

On Amazon, you can get some amazing discounts today to celebrate World Backup Day. Particularly, the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB internal hard drive is selling at $119.99. This is after a 33% discount on its original MSRP of $178.99 which saves you $59. On top of this, you can use a coupon to get an additional $10 off. So, with the coupon, you can get this HDD for only $109.99.

The 8TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD allows you to store more, compute faster, and do it confidently with the proven reliability of BarraCuda internal hard drives. With it, you can build a powerhouse gaming computer or desktop setup with a variety of capacities and form factors.

This BarraCuda drive can help you enhance the efficiency of data processing and retrieval. Enhanced efficiency offers instant access to data, which means faster game load times, quicker open rates for applications, and speedy file transfers. Furthermore, it offers Self-Encrypting Drive technology and hardware-based Instant Secure Erase for enhanced user experience.

The 8TB Seagate BarraCuda Internal Hard Drive (3.5 Inch Sata 6 Gb/s 5400 RPM 256MB Cache): $119.99 + $10 coupon (Amazon US)

Keep in mind that the BarraCuda drive above is an SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording) drive, which means it can not be used for 24x7 usage or heavy duty. However, for strictly backup purposes, it is ideal. Alternatively, you can also check out the Western Digital Red Plus NAS HDD, 14TB variant, which is a Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) product, and hence should generally have no problems running 24x7 (if that's your use-case).

