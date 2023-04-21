Seagate is offering the 18TB IronWolf Pro NAS HDD at its lowest price today

Today, on Amazon, the 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS HDD is selling at $279.99 after a 22% discount on its original MSRP of $359.99. On top of this, you can also get an additional $5 off by using a coupon, and save a total of $85 on this deal.

This NAS-optimized IronWolf Pro hard drive has been designed for multi-user NAS environments and high workload rates. It has also been enhanced with CMR technology & AgileArray firmware for 24x7 optimal reliability and system scalability. With RV Mitigation, you get to experience consistent performance with built-in rotational vibration sensors that provide reliable storage for NAS with little lag or downtime.

It offers a 300TB per year user workload rate with 24x7 accessibility while supporting the heaviest of multi-user workloads, and provides prevention, intervention, and recovery with compatible NAS to monitor drive health.

With this HDD, you further get a five-year limited product warranty protection plan along with three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, aimed at safeguarding against unexpected data loss from power outages, natural disasters, user error, or viruses.

Alternatively, you can also check out other HDD deals from Seagate and Western Digital. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

