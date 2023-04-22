Far Cry 6 and three more Ubisoft games are hitting Steam soon

Ubisoft is beginning to put newer and newer released games from its coffers on Steam. The publisher has been slowly expanding its library of titles on the popular PC gaming storefront since November last year, and the latest rollout will include four games; Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Riders Republic, and Monopoly Madness.

All four releases have been Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store exclusive on PC since their original launches in 2021 or 2022. All four games are also releasing on Steam within the next 30 days, and store pages have already gone up for fans to wishlist.

Here are their Steam links and release date information:

Far Cry 6 — 11 May, 2023 | Original release October 7, 2021

— 11 May, 2023 | Original release October 7, 2021 Riders Republic — 8 June, 2023 | Original release October 28, 2021

— 8 June, 2023 | Original release October 28, 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction — 15 June, 2023 | Original release January 20, 2022

— 15 June, 2023 | Original release January 20, 2022 Monopoly Madness — 22 June, 2023 | Original release December 9, 2021

Much like most games Ubisoft has brought to Steam since its return, all four of these titles list no support for Steam achievements. Anno 1800 quietly received the feature recently without any formal announcements, however, we have yet to see this support get extended to other titles.

While Ubisoft is happily putting its back catalog on Steam at a steady pace, the company's upcoming titles are still excluding the store. Upcoming games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, are still only launching on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

Via PCGamer