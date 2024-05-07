QNAP TBS-464 4 Bay M.2 NVMe SSD NASbook drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you have been looking for a storage solution tailored for users requiring swift data access and management, you might want to check out the QNAP TBS-464 SSD NASbook. It is currently selling at its lowest price on Amazon US so, get it for yourself while you still can!

QNAP TBS-464-8G-US 4 Bay M.2 NVMe SSD NASbook (Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 4-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 Memory, and 2.5GbE (1G/100M/10M) Network Connectivity (Diskless)): $589.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

The QNAP TBS-464-8G-US comes equipped with a quad-core, quad-threaded Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 processor with burst speeds of up to 2.9 GHz, along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. While its memory capacity isn't expandable, its four M.2 PCIe Gen3x2 NVMe SSD slots promise decent storage capabilities.

Equipped with two 2.5GbE ports, backwards compatible with speeds ranging from 1GbE to 10MbE, users can achieve transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps with port trunking. Furthermore, the device supports 4K media playback and real-time transcoding, with two HDMI 2.0 outputs capable of 4K resolution at 60Hz, potentially making it ideal for multimedia content display.

Additionally, it includes a built-in IR receiver compatible with the RM-IR004 remote control, enhancing user experience. Users can also benefit from ransomware protection via QNAP's storage snapshot solution, aiding in developing disaster recovery plans.

Moreover, the power consumption varies depending on its operational state. When the HDDs are in sleep mode, the NASbook consumes 18 watts of power. However, during typical operating mode with all drives fully populated, it consumes approximately 28 watts. For powering the device, it comes with a 65W adapter, operating at 12VDC, compatible with power inputs ranging from 100 to 240VAC.

Below are the claimed Windows file transfer speeds:

Single 2.5GbE Connection:

Download: 287 MB/s

Upload: 294 MB/s

Dual 2.5GbE Connection:

Download: 574 MB/s

Upload: 586 MB/s

In addition, the QNAP NVMe SSD NASbook supports a wide range of client operating systems, providing versatility and compatibility for users across different platforms. Supported client operating systems include:

Apple macOS 10.10 or later

Ubuntu 14.04, CentOS 7, RHEL 6.6, SUSE 12, or later Linux distributions

IBM AIX 7 and Solaris 10 or later UNIX systems

Microsoft Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11

Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, 2019, and 2022

