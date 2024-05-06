These 4TB, 2TB, 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSDs with heatsinks are on sale at low prices

Once upon a time, a year ago, SSDs, both SATA and NVMe, used to often sell for absolutely mouth-watering prices. The reason for that was the excess supply that the pandemic had triggered such that once things returned to normalcy, manufacturers struggled to get rid of the over-supply.

However, things are very different nowadays. Storage deals on HDDs and SSDs are rare, which is why once you find a good deal these days, it is probably wise to pick one up as price cuts and flash sales are rather rare.

A Lexar NVMe SSD model, wherein, all three variants, the 4TB, 2TB, and 1TB, are selling at excellent prices today. While these are not the lowest ever prices, they are still pegged at values worth getting at (buying links below).

The deal comes in the form of the Lexar NM790, a PCIe Gen4 TLC NAND drive, and it is the models with the heatsink that are discounted. It relies on Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology as it is DRAM-less.

The TBW (terra-bytes written) values for the drives are: 1TB: 1000TBW, 2TB: 1500TBW, 4TB: 3000TBW.

As mentioned above, while these are not the lowest prices ever, these are still great prices that are worth mulling over, especially considering you get a heatsink too, which will keep the SSDs from overheating.

Get the Lexar NM790 at the links below. In terms of $ spent per TB, the 4TB variant is definitely the best value by far:

Lexar 4TB NM790 SSD with Heatsink PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive, Up to 7400/6500 MB/s Read/Write, Compatible with PS5, for Gamers and Creators, Black (LNM790X004T-RN9NU): $239.49 (Amazon US)

Lexar 2TB NM790 SSD with Heatsink PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive, Up to 7400/6500 MB/s Read/Write, Compatible with PS5, for Gamers and Creators, Black (LNM790X002T-RN9NU): $139.49 (Amazon US)

Lexar 1TB NM790 SSD with Heatsink PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive, Up to 7400/6500 MB/s Read/Write, Compatible with PS5, for Gamers and Creators, Black (LNM790X001T-RN9NU): $71.49 (Amazon US)

Edit: Added TBW values after a suggestion by Neowin forum member Jaybonaut.