Surface Laptop Studio gets big update with gaming improvements, display fixes, and more

The May 2024 firmware update is now available for the original Surface Laptop Studio. It is a big release with many important changes, such as audio and network improvements, performance uplifts for various games, and fixes for external display flickering issues.

What is new in the May 2024 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Studio?

  • Improves the audio quality of calls and recordings.

  • Provides a more enjoyable and smoother gaming experience for the latest games including Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P, and Starfield, enabling support for 8 new G-SYNC.

  • Fixes problems associated with the second monitor display flickering and not working when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

  • Addresses issues related to recovery of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections when device is on Standby, enhancing connection reliability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2473.3 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 25.100.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
MBIHV - Firmware - 1.7.1.16 Quectel MSFT MBIHV Mobile Broadband Firmware Device - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 2.23.139.0 Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection - Firmware
Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0 Surface Pen0C0F Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extensions
Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0 Surface Pen0C0F Firmware Update - Extensions
Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations The first-generation Surface Laptop Studio
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 1.4GB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues There are no known bugs or issues

The original Surface Laptop Studio has a six-year lifecycle, and it is scheduled to reach the end of support on October 5, 2027.

