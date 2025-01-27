Crucial 4TB X10 Pro external portable SSD selling for the lowest price

If you are shopping for an external SSD then Micron has a deal that may just be right for you. The company's Crucial X10 Pro external SSD is currently on sale for its lowest price in six months (purchase link below).

What is interesting about the X10 is that it is based on TLC or triple-level cell NAND compared to QLC or quad-level on the X6 and X8 external SSDs, making it higher endurance and better for sustained reads and writes.

Speaking of reads and writes, Crucial promises up to 2100 MB/s and 2000 MB/s of sequential speeds respectively. To enable such speeds, the SSD supports USB 3.2 Gen-2 2x2 interface and comes with a type-C to type-C USB cable in the box.

In terms of durability, the X10 Pro packs IP55 water and dust resistance and the firm claims that the drive's drop-proof durability is up to 7.5 feet or just over 2 meters.

Get the Crucial X10 Pro at the link below:

Crucial X10 Pro 4TB Portable SSD – Up to 2100MB/s Read, 2000MB/s Write, Water and Dust Resistant, with Mylio Photos+ Offer – USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive – CT4000X10PROSSD902: $239.99 (Amazon US)

Crucial's X9 Pro 4TB continues at its discounted price of $210 on Amazon US, although we definitely recommend you spend the extra $30 on the X10 Pro as the latter offers double the speed provided your system supports USB 3.2 Gen-2 2x2.

If you want a more rugged external SSD option, check out SanDisk's PRO-G40 4TB which is down to just $306.

