Save 19% on Logitech MX Master 3S, not at all-time low price

The Logitech MX Master 3S, one of the top-rated productivity mice out there, is currently available on Amazon at its all-time low price. You can save 19% and get it for $80.74.

For those unfamiliar with the MX Master 3S, it is an ergonomically shaped mouse with a bunch of advanced features, such as an extra wheel for side-scrolling, four additional buttons that you can customize in the Logitech Options+ app, and a fancy MagScroll wheel with two modes: infinite and ratchet scroll.

The Master 3S also features silent clicks and a higher-resolution sensor for faster and more precise tracking. The mouse is powered by a built-in battery, which you can recharge using the bundled USB-C cable (up to 70 days on a single charge).

As for connectivity, the Logitech MX Master 3S connects via Bluetooth or the Bolt received (not included). It supports three device profiles, which you can switch between using a dedicated button at the bottom of the mouse.

Note that the discounted version is labeled "for Mac," but the only difference between the regular and Mac versions is the bundled USB cable (USB-C to USB-C instead of USB-A to USB-C) and a slightly different color. Other than that, these mice are identical and work with any modern device, be it Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, or Linux.

Logitech MX Master 3S Space Gray - $80.74 | 19% off on Amazon US

