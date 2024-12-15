Samsung 85-Inch QLED 4K 120Hz QN85D with Dolby Atmos falls to lowest price

Earlier today, we published an article regarding subwoofers as Polk Audio, a leading audio brand, has its 8-inch and 10-inch speakers at the lowest prices.
Great sound is well complemented by great visuals and if you are in the market for a premium large-screen television, Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED 4K QN85D TV to its lowest price. It is currently selling for just over $1400 (purchase link under the specs list below) making it an excellent deal.
If you are wondering how Neo QLED differs from QLED, here's what's happening. While both are based on QLED or Quantum Dot technology, Neo QLEDs have Mini-LEDs instead of LEDs. The presence of mini-LEDs leads to better control over contrast and colors compared to traditional LEDs.
The key specs of the Samsung QN85D are given below:
- Model: QN85D
- Display Type: Neo QLED 4K
- Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)
- Processor: NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor
- Quantum Technology: Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs
- HDR: Neo Quantum HDR
- Audio: Built-in Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Operating System: Tizen OS
- Smart Features: Smart TV Hub, AI-powered enhancements
- Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
- Color Enhancement: 4K AI Upscaling
- Image Processor: NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor with 20 AI neural networks for 4K AI Upscaling
- Input/Output: 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, 3 USB ports, Ethernet port, Wi-Fi
- Wi-Fi: Dual Band Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2
- Other Connectivity Options: Ethernet, RF In, Digital Audio (optical)
Get the TV at the link below:
-
SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED 4K QN85D Series Neo Quantum HDR Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Real Depth Enhancer Pro, Alexa Built-in (QN85QN85D, 2024 Model): $1438.39 (Amazon US)
