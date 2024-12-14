Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save 20% on 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV, now available at its lowest price

The LG C3 OLED EVO TV

LG has discounted its 65-inch C3 Series OLED evo 4K TV to a new all-time low price. Right now, you can get it with a 20% discount at $1,196.99.

The C3 OLED evo is a large 65-inch TV with an ultra-slim design, narrow bezels, and Dolby Atmos speakers for an extra immersive experience. Thanks to its OLED display, the TV has infinitely deep blacks and vivid colors. It is also a great pick for gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time, Nvidia G-SYNC/AMD FreeSync support, Variable Refresh Rate, ALLM, eARC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

The LG C3 OLED EVO TV

The TV is powered by LG's a9 AI processor, which is also responsible for managing tone mapping, HDR processing, image upscaling, sound enhancement, and other features that promise a better viewing experience. Also, the C3 OLED evo uses webOS with multiple apps and supports AirPlay, HomeKit, popular streaming services, and even cloud gaming solutions like the Nvidia GeForce NOW.

The LG C3 OLED evo comes with a stand and the Magic Remote that supports motion control and voice assistants like Amazon Alexa.

