Save big on Acer gaming PC monitors on Amazon with prices as low as $89.99

If you are looking to buy an all-new gaming PC monitor or perhaps a second display for your gaming room or home office, there are lots to choose from. If you also want to save some money while shopping, Acer currently has a number of PC monitors that are at or near their lowest prices on Amazon at the moment.

That includes the Acer Nitro 23.6-inch curved gaming PC monitor. The Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) monitor has a curved 1500R display, a 75Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync support. It's on sale at Amazon right now for just $89.99, or $30 off its normal $119.99 MSRP.

If you want something a bit bigger, with some higher resolution, the Acer Nitro 27-inch curved gaming PC monitor might be to your liking. It has a WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) screen resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also has a 1500R curved screen, along with Adaptive-Sync technology to match the refresh rate with your PC's graphics card for a smoother gaming experience. It's currently discounted on Amazon down to just $179.99, or $120 off its normal $299.99 MSRP.

Take a look at all the Acer gaming PC and home office PC monitors that are discounted on Amazon at the moment.

Take a look at all the Acer gaming PC and home office PC monitors that are discounted on Amazon at the moment.

