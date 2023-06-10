Save hundreds of dollars on MSI gaming laptops at Amazon with prices as low as $699.99

MSI makes some of the best PC gaming laptops around. Recently, the company announced a collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport to make a truly high-end gaming laptop to be released later this year.

However, if you can't wait that long, Amazon has cut the prices of a number of MSI gaming and creator laptops by hundreds for a limited time. That includes the MSI Bravo 15. It's currently discounted on Amazon down to $699.99. That's a $400 price cut from its normal $1,099 price tag.

The MSI Bravo 15 has a 15.6-inch display with a 144Mz refresh rate. Insider, there's an AMD Ryzen R7-5800H GPU and an AMD Radeon RX5500M GPU. It has 16GB of ‎DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and it contains Cooler Boost 5 hardware with two fans and six pipes to keep things cool inside.

The MSI Bravo 15 is meant to be a desktop replacement notebook. However, if you want something that's a bit more portable, the MSI Stealth 15M might be a better choice. It's currently priced at $999.99 on Amazon or $400 off its normal $1.399 MSRP.

The 6.51-pound laptop also has a 15.6-inch display. It has an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Here are some other MSI gaming, business, and content-creator laptops that are currently heavily discounted on Amazon:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

