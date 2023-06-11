Here's how to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct later today

With PlayStation and Summer Game Fest shows in the rear-view mirror, now it's almost time for Microsoft to show off what it has planned for future Xbox and PC games. The highly-anticipated Xbox Games Showcase is happening later today, and it's shaping up to be the biggest event from the lineup. It will be a back-to-back double showcase as well, with the main event being followed up by a deep dive direct dedicated to Starfield, Bethesda's next AAA RPG.

The Xbox Games Showcase will begin at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CEST / 6pm BST today, June 11. Directly following it, Bethesda Game Studios will kick off its Starfield Direct event.

Almost every channel of Microsoft and Bethesda will have the show rolling live for fans, including on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, Steam, and TikTok. Accessibility-focused and regional portals from Microsoft, as well as content creator watch parties, will also be broadcasting the show.

Like every year, the whole presentation will be around 90 minutes in length. The main showcase should last about 60 minutes, while Starfield will take the spotlight for the remaining 30.

Microsoft has said to expect "new surprises and first-looks" at projects from its wide range of first-party studios as well as third-party partnerships at the showcase. There will be a big focus on new Game Pass titles as well. Meanwhile, the Starfield Direct will have new gameplay from the RPG alongside developer interviews and other reveals.

Some leaks have already begun to come out as well. Due to accidentally published trailers, we know that two new Persona games are being announced for Xbox and Game Pass at the show. Other leaks have revealed the special editions Starfield is supposed to have at launch and upcoming themed accessories.

There is also a good chance of Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed, Playground Games' Fable reboot, Ninja Theory's Hellblade 2, and Turn 10's Forza Motorsport reboot will be present at the showcase with new footage too. Microsoft has confirmed that CGI-only first-party trailers will not be shown off this time, with gameplay being a focus. With only a few hours to go, don't forget to check out Neowin's Bingo Card for the showcase either.