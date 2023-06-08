Get this 16TB Western Digital external hard drive for its lowest price ever on Amazon

When it comes to internal storage on PCs, most people would prefer to get an SSD inside their case, for a variety of reasons. They are also getting cheaper and cheaper to buy, as we have seen with the current low prices for Samsung's 980 and 990 Pro internal SSDs, and also with both internal and external SSDs from Crucial and Western Digital.

However, at the moment, SSDs are not nearly as affordable when you get past 4TB. Many people need the extra storage for keeping media like photos or videos, or they want to be able to back up their entire PC in case of a failure. In that case, an external hard drive is the perfect solution.

Right now, Western Digital is selling its 16TB Elements external hard drive on Amazon for just $229.99. That's the lowest price ever for this model, and is $220 off its normal $449.99 MSRP.

The WD Elements external hard drive works with Windows PCs and can be reformatted to work with Macs. You just plug the drive in place with a USB connection and drag and drop the files that you want to save in the big roomy storage device.

You can also get the bigger 22TB WD Element model at a near all-time price low on Amazon as well.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.