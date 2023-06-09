Logitech gaming mice, keyboards and more are at or near their lowest prices on Amazon

If you are buying a new gaming PC, or if you have one but want to get some new accessories, it's hard to beat Logitech for those needs. Thankfully, a number of great Logitech gaming mice, keyboards, and more are at or near their lowest prices at the moment on Amazon.

That includes the Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse. Its optical sensor supports 25,600 DPI for fast reactions in games. It also has 11 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and five separate weights that you can use to adjust the weight of the mouse itself. It's currently discounted on Amazon to just $35.87, or $13.65 off its normal $49.53 MSRP.

You can also get the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse model. It has most of the features of the wired version and you can use a PowerPlay charging mat (sold separately) to wirelessly charge the mouse. It's available right now on Amazon for a near-all-time price low of $87.99. That's $62 off its normal $149.99 MSRP.

Here are some other great Logitech products, including keyboards, headsets, and more, at all-time or near-all-time Amazon price lows:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

