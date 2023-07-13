Save big on some great Samsung gaming PC monitors right now on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is over. However, that doesn't mean the all-time low deals have completely disappeared. Indeed, Samsung has a number of its normal and gaming PC monitors with discounts that are at all time or near all time price lows.

That includes the Samsung Odyssey G70B Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor. It's priced on Amazon right now at just $649.99. That's a big $350 discount from its normal $999.99 MSRP. The display has a 144 Hz refresh speed and supports both NVIDIA's G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for less tearing while playing high end PC games.

It also includes Samsung's Game Bar to quickly adjust settings like the screen response time, the display ratio, and more. Finally, it has the Samsung Smart TV and Game Hub, which gives you access to streaming video and also streaming game cloud services without the need for a PC.

If you are looking for a cheaper PC monitor without a lot of extra features, the Samsung 27-Inch S39C Series FHD Curved Gaming Monitor could be for you. It has a 75Hz rate, supports AMD FreeSync, and is priced at just $189.99 now on Amazon. That's a $80 discount from its normal MSRP of $269.99.

Check out some other Samsung PC monitors with big discounts right now on Amazon:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.