Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9 and Pro 9 5G

Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro 9 tablet and its 5G-enabled configuration are currently available with significant discounts, allowing you to save up to $300 and spend that money on accessories, software, or something else.

Microsoft released the Surface Pro 9 in October 2022. This 13-inch Windows 11 tablet features Intel's 12th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB SSD (user-removable). In addition, users can spec the Surface Pro 9 with the third-generation Microsoft SQ3 processor that enables 5G connectivity.

The Surface Pro 9 has four color variants: the classic Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. All configurations and all color variants are now on sale (except for the entry-level Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD), so you can pick whatever fits your taste, budget, and needs. You can snag one with a discount on Amazon or the Microsoft Store (the sale runs until July 23, 2023).

And here is the 5G-enabled variant with the Microsoft SQ3 ARM processor:

Note that the Surface Pro 9 does not include extra accessories, such as Type Cover or the Surface Pen. Those accessories are sold separately.

If you want to upgrade to the Surface Pro 9 from the previous-gen Surface, such as the Surface Pro 7 or Pro 8, check out our Specs Appeal article detailing the difference between those three generations of Microsoft's flagship tablets.

